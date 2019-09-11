Forest City Road Construction Update

Sidewalk reconstruction continues. Contractors are working on South 11th Street and are expected to work north until they complete work on M St. and O St. Driveways remaining to be done along this route will be poured back at the same time. Expect temporary lane closures at intersections and or driveways when this work begins. Sidewalk reconstruction work remaining to be performed is on O Street between 6th St and Clark St, M Street at North 4th St and South 11th St. at West I St. and West J St.

Backfilling and grading around curbs and sidewalks is expected to continue this week. Seeding and mulching around these areas are expected over the next few weeks as weather permits. Expect temporary lane closures at intersections and or driveways as this work continues.

Concrete paving on South 11th Street between West J Street and West G Street has been completed. This portion of the road is open to local traffic but no through traffic. The road is expected to be fully open by the end of the week.

Paving work on North M Street between Clark St. and North 4th St. is completed. Driveway and sidewalk reconstruction is expected to be completed this week. East M Street is open to local traffic but no through traffic. M Street should be fully open early next week. North Clark St. at M St. is now open to through traffic. East N Street is now open to through traffic. This schedule is tentative and weather permitting.