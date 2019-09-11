Bushel Boy Breaks Ground in Mason City

Plans are moving forward for a Minnesota tomato producer’s new growing facility on Mason City’s south side. Bushel Boy Farms of Owatonna plans to grow hydroponic tomatoes on an 80-acre development on the southwest side of the city. North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation CEO Chad Schreck says he’s been working with Bushel Boy Farms on coming to Mason City for a number of years.

The ground was broken for the project at the end of last week. Schreck says the 35 to 40 million-dollar project will include a 16 to 17-acre greenhouse along with a 50,000 square foot packing house and 47 jobs.

Bushel Boy Farms fits in with the EDC’s Vision North Iowa plan in that it targets bringing value-added agriculture into the area.

The state Transportation Commission recently approved a Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy grant of up to $555,000 to assist in the expansion of frontage road access to not only the Bushel Boy facility but also for potential other developments