Buffalo Center City Council to Meet Tonight

The Buffalo Center City Council will meet this evening beginning at 7 pm. The council will conduct opening business before giving citizens the opportunity to address the Council. Judy Boechkholt will discuss with the council the need for a pickleball court. Following her presentation, employees will be given a chance to address the council on issues facing the city.

Various committee reports will be given or reviewed including the city addressing the Urban Renewal Report, setting a date for Trick or Treat night, and the Emergency Medical Services Task Team Rep.