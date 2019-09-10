Winnebago Supervisors to Approve Payment for Courthouse Repairs

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet today beginning at 9 am to discuss and possibly approve a change in the quote on the Courthouse repairs including the replacing of stones which have become very worn by the weather. The invoice is for work already done and 39 additional stones that need to be replaced and will cost the county $119,925.

The board will then meet with Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders will discuss the current state of the secondary roads and any current or upcoming projects. he will also present two final pay estimates for a pair of box culvert bridge projects which were recently completed by Rognes Bros. The two payments due are for $11,721.81 and $3,814.14.

The board will also hear of any new or pending drainage projects and discuss a possible new contract with Waste Management Inc. for rural residents.

The meeting will take place in the Supervisors Room of the Winnebago County Courthouse in Forest City.