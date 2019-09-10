WCTA Annual Meeting is Scheduled

The Annual Meeting of the Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association (WCTA) will be held on Thursday, September 26th, at the Lake Mills High School gym beginning at 6:30 p.m. 2018 financial and operating reports will be presented to the membership along with a list of activities, construction, and operation.

The election of Directors will take place at the meeting. Board members whose terms will expire are Mark Johnson and Dale Meinders. The Nominating Committee has selected the following slate of candidates to be voted upon at the annual meeting: Darrick Weissenfluh and Mark Johnson of Leland, IA; Eldon Johnson and Dale Meinders of Buffalo Center, IA. WCTA Directors are Mark R. Johnson, President; Steve Thorland, Vice President; Mike Stensrud, Secretary-Treasurer; Larry Foley, Curt Helland, Jerry Ouverson, and Dale Meinders.

Each member registering before 6:30 p.m. receives a meat certificate and an attendance gift. A 49” TV will be awarded as the mail ballot prize, and three 49” TV’s will be given as grand attendance prizes. Featured entertainment will be musicians, the Memory Brothers. Following the meeting, refreshments will be served.