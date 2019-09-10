U. S. Census to Hire Local Workers

The United States Census is just over seven months away and the bureau is looking to hire local residents to assist in completing the national count. John Cook with the U. S. Census Bureau recently addressed the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors on the job possibilities that will soon be available to area residents.

Those who are hired will start at a good rate of pay and have the opportunity to take advantage of other opportunities in the federal workplace if they become available.

The hiring process that is currently going on at the Census Bureau is one of the largest in the country. Those who would be interested in applying should start with the Census Bureau website www.2020census.gov/jobs.