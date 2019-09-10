IGHSAU Volleyball Rankings Week 1

West Des Monies, Iowa – Lake Mills has re-entered the Class 2A poll for the first time since September of last year. Osage and Clarion-Goldfield-Dows are also in the 2A poll at #2
Class 1A
School Record LW
1 Sidney 10-1 2
2 North Tama 7-0 4
3 Janesville 2-2 3
4 LeMars Gehlen Catholic 3-1 5
5 Tripoli 2-1 1
6 Holy Trinity Catholic 5-2 6
7 Wapsie Valley 2-0 10
8 Montezuma 5-3 7
9 Council Bluffs St. Albert 2-3 9
10 Southwest Valley 3-0 NR
11 East Mills 2-1 8
12 Fremont Mills 1-1 12
13 Lamoni 2-0 14
14 Lisbon 4-0 NR
15 BCLUW 4-2 13
Dropped Out: East Buchanan (12), Central Elkader (15)
Class 2A
School Record LW
1 Western Christian 5-3 1
2 Osage 2-0 2
3 Beckman Catholic 8-0 3
4 Van Buren 6-0 5
5 Carion-Goldfield-Dows 6-0 6
6 Wilton 9-0 7
7 Underwood 5-1 11
8 Grundy Center 7-1 12
9 Hudson 4-1 4
10 Mediapolis 0-0 10
11 Sumner-Fredericksburg 2-0 NR
12 Boyden-Hull 3-1 NR
13 Central Lyon 5-2 9
14 Ridge View 2-0 NR
15 Lake Mills 2-0 NR
Dropped Out: South Central Calhoun (8), West Monona (13), Woodward-Granger (14), Tri-Center
(15)
Class 3A
School Record LW
1 Mount Vernon 2-0 1
2 Tipton 4-0 3
3 West Liberty 5-0 5
4 Union 5-0 6
5 Dike-New Hartford 2-2 4
6 Davenport Assumption 1-0 7
7 Spirit Lake 8-1 11
8 Kuemper Catholic 5-1 2
9 New Hampton 5-0 9
10 Red Oak 5-1 12
11 Sioux Center 4-0 15
12 MOC-Floyd Valley 2-1 8
13 Humboldt 4-2 10
14 Bishop Heelan 1-2 14
15 Albia 8-0 NR
Dropped Out: Cherokee (15)
Class 4A
School Record LW
1 Wahlert Catholic 2-0 1
2 Cedar Rapids Xavier 1-1 2
3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3-0 5
4 West Delaware 4-1 3
5 Dallas Center-Grimes 9-1 4
6 Lewis Central 2-2 6
7 Waverly-Shell Rock 8-0 7
8 North Scott 9-1 9
9 Norwalk 5-3 10
10 Clear Creek-Amana 3-3 8
11 Gilbert 7-3 11
12 Winterset 1-0 14
13 Knoxville 8-0 15
14 Pella 7-1 NR
15 Charles City 3-1 NR
Dropped Out: Glenwood (12), Fairfield (13)
Class 5A
School Record LW
1 Cedar Falls 8-0 1
2 Ankeny 6-1 3
3 West Des Moines Valley 5-2 4
4 Waukee 8-2 5
5 Dowling Catholic 6-3 2
6 Ankeny Centennial 3-2 6
7 Pleasant Valley 5-0 7
8 Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 5-0 8
9 Iowa City Liberty 6-0 9
10 Iowa City High 2-1 12
11 Bettendorf 5-0 NR
12 Southeast Polk 5-3 NR
13 Indianola 7-3 10
14 Johnston 1-2 14
15 Sioux City East 2-2 15
Dropped Out: Des Moines Roosevelt (11), Ottumwa (13)