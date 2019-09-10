IGHSAU Volleyball Rankings Week 1

West Des Monies, Iowa – Lake Mills has re-entered the Class 2A poll for the first time since September of last year. Osage and Clarion-Goldfield-Dows are also in the 2A poll at #2

Class 1A

School Record LW

1 Sidney 10-1 2

2 North Tama 7-0 4

3 Janesville 2-2 3

4 LeMars Gehlen Catholic 3-1 5

5 Tripoli 2-1 1

6 Holy Trinity Catholic 5-2 6

7 Wapsie Valley 2-0 10

8 Montezuma 5-3 7

9 Council Bluffs St. Albert 2-3 9

10 Southwest Valley 3-0 NR

11 East Mills 2-1 8

12 Fremont Mills 1-1 12

13 Lamoni 2-0 14

14 Lisbon 4-0 NR

15 BCLUW 4-2 13

Dropped Out: East Buchanan (12), Central Elkader (15)

Class 2A

School Record LW

1 Western Christian 5-3 1

2 Osage 2-0 2

3 Beckman Catholic 8-0 3

4 Van Buren 6-0 5

5 Carion-Goldfield-Dows 6-0 6

6 Wilton 9-0 7

7 Underwood 5-1 11

8 Grundy Center 7-1 12

9 Hudson 4-1 4

10 Mediapolis 0-0 10

11 Sumner-Fredericksburg 2-0 NR

12 Boyden-Hull 3-1 NR

13 Central Lyon 5-2 9

14 Ridge View 2-0 NR

15 Lake Mills 2-0 NR

Dropped Out: South Central Calhoun (8), West Monona (13), Woodward-Granger (14), Tri-Center

(15)

Class 3A

School Record LW

1 Mount Vernon 2-0 1

2 Tipton 4-0 3

3 West Liberty 5-0 5

4 Union 5-0 6

5 Dike-New Hartford 2-2 4

6 Davenport Assumption 1-0 7

7 Spirit Lake 8-1 11

8 Kuemper Catholic 5-1 2

9 New Hampton 5-0 9

10 Red Oak 5-1 12

11 Sioux Center 4-0 15

12 MOC-Floyd Valley 2-1 8

13 Humboldt 4-2 10

14 Bishop Heelan 1-2 14

15 Albia 8-0 NR

Dropped Out: Cherokee (15)

Class 4A

School Record LW

1 Wahlert Catholic 2-0 1

2 Cedar Rapids Xavier 1-1 2

3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3-0 5

4 West Delaware 4-1 3

5 Dallas Center-Grimes 9-1 4

6 Lewis Central 2-2 6

7 Waverly-Shell Rock 8-0 7

8 North Scott 9-1 9

9 Norwalk 5-3 10

10 Clear Creek-Amana 3-3 8

11 Gilbert 7-3 11

12 Winterset 1-0 14

13 Knoxville 8-0 15

14 Pella 7-1 NR

15 Charles City 3-1 NR

Dropped Out: Glenwood (12), Fairfield (13)

Class 5A

School Record LW

1 Cedar Falls 8-0 1

2 Ankeny 6-1 3

3 West Des Moines Valley 5-2 4

4 Waukee 8-2 5

5 Dowling Catholic 6-3 2

6 Ankeny Centennial 3-2 6

7 Pleasant Valley 5-0 7

8 Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 5-0 8

9 Iowa City Liberty 6-0 9

10 Iowa City High 2-1 12

11 Bettendorf 5-0 NR

12 Southeast Polk 5-3 NR

13 Indianola 7-3 10

14 Johnston 1-2 14

15 Sioux City East 2-2 15

Dropped Out: Des Moines Roosevelt (11), Ottumwa (13)