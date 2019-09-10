Family Fall Festival Planned in Winnebago County

Winnebago County Extension and Outreach and area businesses will be sponsoring the annual Family Fall Festival on Sunday, October 20th from 2:00-4:30 p.m. at the Winnebago County Fairgrounds in Thompson. There will be activities for the whole

family, including kid’s games and crafts, balloon animals, inflatables, horse-drawn hayride, a petting zoo, and much more. Come enjoy some family time together and grab a hot dog, caramel apples, and apple cider. This event is free to the public! If you would like more information, please call the Winnebago County Extension office at 641-584-2261.