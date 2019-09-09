Tornado Watch Issued for the Area

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for the entire broadcast area in Iowa along with Freeborn and Faribault Counties in Minnesota. The watch also contains counties which are to the south and east of the broadcast area. The watch will remain in effect until 10 pm this evening. A watch means that the conditions are favorable for tornadoes or severe weather to form and strike the area.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon through this evening. Tornadoes and damaging winds are the primary threat with large hail a secondary threat.