Neil T. Haugen, 68 of rural Northwood, IA died on September 6, 2019 at his home.

Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Friday, September 13, 2019, at Silver Lake Lutheran Church, 705 Silver Lake Road, Northwood, IA 50459, with Pastor Randy Baldwin officiating.

Visitation will be 5-7 PM, Thursday evening, September 12, 2019, at Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 East Main Street, Lake Mills, IA 50450, and again one hour prior to the service at the church.

Burial will take place at Silver Lutheran Cemetery.

Military rites will be performed by Emmons Louis/Tveite Post #317 and Northwood VFW Post #6779.

Family suggest that memorials be made to Silver Lake Lutheran Cemetery, 705 Silver Lake Road, Northwood, IA 50459.

