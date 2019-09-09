Marc Gabrielson, 65, of Belmond passed away Friday, September 6, 2019 at Iowa Specialty Hospital in Belmond.

Funeral services for Marc Gabrielson will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the Belmond United Methodist Church, 1031 1st Street South East in Belmond, with Pastor Leila Blackburn officiating.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

111 Luick’s Lane South

Belmond, Iowa 50421

641-444-3248