Joy Boyken, 79, of Titonka, died Friday, September 6, 2019, at the Titonka Care Center in Titonka.

Funeral services for Joy Boyken, 79, of Titonka will be held at 1:30 PM on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Good Hope Lutheran Church in Titonka.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Oakcrest Funeral Services in Titonka.

Oakcrest Funeral Services of Titonka in charge of arrangements.