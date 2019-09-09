H. Carroll Van Hove, 82, of Buffalo Center, died Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center North Iowa in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, September 13, 2019 at the First Congregational Church, Buffalo Center.

Visitation will be held Thursday from 4:30 PM to 7:00 PM at the First Congregational Church.

Burial will be in Olena Mound Cemetery, Buffalo Center with Military honors conducted be the VFW Post #4824 and the American Legion Post #21, Buffalo Center.

Oakcrest Funeral Services of Buffalo Center in charge of arrangements.