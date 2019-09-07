NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: Iowa State Parks Prepping for 100th Anniversary in 2020

Iowa state parks have set Saturday, Sept. 28 as annual Volunteer Day, when Iowans are invited to lend a hand at more than 40 parks hosting clean-up events.

Volunteer activities will focus on prepping for the upcoming 100th anniversary of the Iowa state park system in 2020. The DNR is working with several organizations to create park improvements and plan activities for the centennial event.

Clean-up efforts will be unique for each park depending on clean-up needs but may include litter pick-up, staining or painting buildings, planting trees, clearing trails and more. Citizens interested in volunteering can learn more at https://www.iowadnr.gov/ volunteer.