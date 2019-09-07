Climate Change Beliefs are Rooted in Party Affiliation Says a Study

Opinions vary in the north Iowa area as to whether there really is truth to the climate change argument. There is even more diversity as to whether it is actually an emergency. Area flooding to the west of us combined with drought to the east of the area are all blamed in some fashion on climate change. However, it is who you ask with regard to their political beliefs that seem to have a common denominator.

A new poll shows party affiliation plays a large role in whether Americans think climate change is an emergency. Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Mary Snow says 56% of registered voters nationwide believe climate change is an emergency, and 67% think the U.S. should be doing more to address the issue.

Snow says almost three-quarters of young people ages 18 to 34 told pollsters they believe climate change is an emergency. The poll was released on the same day President Donald Trump announced plans to roll back regulations on the emission of methane, a major contributor to climate change.



The poll also asked Americans about gun laws and mass shootings. Snow says almost three-quarters of U.S. voters think Congress should do more to reduce gun violence, including 93% of Democrats, three-quarters of Independents and 50% of Republicans.

The poll surveyed about 1,400 registered voters from Aug. 21-26