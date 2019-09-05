Warriors’ Ruckman Earns First Week Honors

The North Star Athletic Association (NSAA) conference office announced yesterday the first men’s and women’s Golfers of the Week for the 2019-2020 season.

The NSAA announced that Cole Ruckman of Waldorf University has been selected as the men’s Golfer of the Week. Ruckman, a Junior from Amboy, Ill, shot two rounds of 76 (4-over-par) this past weekend to finished 10th overall. He also helped the team finished sixth out of the twelve teams at the Augsburg (Minn.) Invitational. Ruckman and the Warriors will be back in action at the Klocke Family Classic host by Mount Mercy. The Waldorf Woman will make their season debut this weekend at the same event.