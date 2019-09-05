Scott M. Flanagan, 26, formerly of Marion, Iowa passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019 at his home in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

Funeral services for Scott Flanagan will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond with Father Jerry Blake officiating. Burial will follow at Belmond Cemetery.

Visitation for Scott Flanagan will be held from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM on Sunday at Ewing Funeral Home in Belmond.

