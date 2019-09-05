Margaret Kunkel, 87, of Britt, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Kanawha Community Home.

A Memorial Mass for Margaret Kunkel will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 139 3rd Street Southeast in Britt with Father Jim Dubert officiating. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church on Saturday, September 7.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.

