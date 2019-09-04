Volleyball Scores From 9/3/19

Forest City 3 GHV 0 (25-20, 25-19, 25-8)
Kaylee Miller – 15 kills and 14 digs
Kallista Larson – 7 kills
Emma Hovenga – 30 assists
Keevan Jones 8 digs, 15/16 serving, 2 aces.
West Hancock 3 Eagle Grove 0 (25-12, 25-20, 25-13)
Lake Mills 3 Belmond 0 (25-8, 25-16, 25-21)
Kills:
Megan Groe 8 (.208)
Olivia Moen 4 (.571)
Hope Levine 4 (.333)
Summer Sterrenberg 4
Kylie Greenfield 7
Team 29, only hit .159
Assist:
Jessa Gasteiger 26
Serving:
Groe 11 for 11
Moen 17 for 17
Levine 11 for 11
Makenna Hanson 18 for 20 with 6 aces
Team: 66 for 73 (90%) 12 aces
Blocks:
Groe 3
Digs:
Levine 8
Gasteiger 6
Groe 4
Greenfield 4
Moen 3
Osage 3 Central Springs 0 (25-5,25-3,25-12)
Mason City High 3 Des Moines North 0 (25-6, 25-7, 25-4)
North Iowa 3 North Union 2 ( 23-25, 26-24, 25-18, 16-25, 15-9)
North Butler 3 Newman 1 (25-19, 22-25, 25-21, 25-19)
Nashua-Plainfield 3 Northwood 1 (25-14, 25-23, 24-26, 25-11)