The Forest City Fire Department will once again be conducting it’s annual Fill the Boot for Muscular Dystrophy on Friday, September 13th from 3-6pm. The event will be held at the intersection of Highways 9 and 69. Last year, the fire department was able to collect over $4,000 from the generous people of the community. The Forest City Fire Department appreciates any and all free-will donations that will be collected during this time.