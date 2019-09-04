Thad Landon Josten, 52, of Forest City died Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the MercyOne Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

Celebration of Life services will be held 10:30 A.M. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Forest City United Methodist Church in Forest City with Pastor Les Green officiating.

A gathering of friends and family will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M., Friday, September 6, 2019 at the Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, IA 50436.

Inurnment of cremains will be held in Ell Township Cemetery in Klemme, Iowa.

