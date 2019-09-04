Push for Voter Registration Begins

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors has recently passed a proclamation that makes September as National Voter Registration Month. The proclamation encourages all eligible voters to register before Election Day. Potential voters can register online, through applications from government agencies, and even on Election Day.

17-year-olds are now eligible to register to vote in Iowas primaries as long as they turn 18 years of age on or before the date of the general election. They along with the more than two million residents currently registered to vote, make up more than 90% of the eligible population.

This year is the centennial celebration of women gaining the right to vote through the passage of the 19th Amendment to the U. S. Constitution. One of the leaders of that movement was Carrie Chapman Catt, an Iowan who worked tirelessly for the passage of the amendment.

To find out more or to register, go to https://www.winnebagocountyiowa.gov/departments/auditor/.

Monday, September 24th has been deemed as National Voter Registration Day with a number of activities scheduled nationwide to coincide with getting eligible voters registered.