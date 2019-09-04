Hancock County Repairs 3 Bridges Back to Code

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved a resolution to remove 3 bridge postings, after hearing from county engineer Adam Clemons that those bridges are now back to legal limit.

According to Hancock County Supervisor Jerry Tlach, the county is full of bridges that are in need of repair.

In other news, the Hancock County Board of Supervisors Tuesday discussed a timeline with Maintenance Supervisor Kevin Hoeft (heft) for renovations to the courthouse.

Hoeft said he received a voice mail recently from Randy Janssen of Janssen Waterproofing proposing a completion of 4 to 6 weeks and a pricetag of up to $136,400.