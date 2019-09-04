Hancock County District Fair Wins Blue Ribbon Award

The Hancock County District Fair Board was recently honored as one of the top fairs in a nineteen county area. Steady growth by the fair board to the event has made the honor possible along with strong attendance and numerous scheduled events. Hancock County District Fair Board Chairman Randy Hiscocks explained.

The fair was judged on a number of items including camping availability, parking, ease of access, number of events, organization, and overall growth. Besides the district fair each year, there are a number of other factors that are taken into consideration according to Hiscocks.

Hiscocks is looking to try and get the fairgrounds to expand to accommodate more parking and camping opportunities. Events like the district fair, the Britt Draft Horse Show, the Hancock County Speedway, and other events would greatly benefit from the additional space. Hiscocks is satisfied with the progress the fairgrounds have seen to this point but wants to see even greater growth in the future.