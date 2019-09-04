Athos Monteiro Selected as Defender of the Week

A pair of goals this season by Athos Monteiro has helped the Warrior men’s soccer team to a pair of wins. That effort over the past two weeks also earns the Waldorf senior defender of the Week honors in men’s soccer from the Association of Independent Institutions.

Monteiro scored the game-tying goal for the Warriors (2-2-1 overall) in a 2-1 comeback victory at Ottawa (Kan.) on August 26, then he netted the game-winner in a 2-0 victory on August 24 at Dakota Wesleyan. Monteiro and the rest of the Warrior men’s soccer team are back in action on Sunday playing at Grand View, the team’s sixth game out of seventh on the road to start their 2019 season. Waldorf makes its home debut on Sept. 14 at Bolstorff Field, hosting Mount Mercy at 3 p.m.