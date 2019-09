This week’s MBT and KIOW prep of the week is a senior at Lake Mills High School. Logan Prescott ran the ball six times for 110 yards in a 24-8 upset of #10 Newman Catholic. Prescott also caught one ball for 17 yards in the win. As the team’s punter, Prescott booted four punts for an average of 35 yards per punt. His longest run was 38 yards, and his longest punt was 45 yards. Congratulations to Logan Prescott, this week’s MBT & KIOW prep of the week.