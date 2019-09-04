When Tombstones Talk Tickets Remain Available

When Tombstones Talk will be presented by the Winnebago Historical Society this week. The first performance will be at the First Baptist Church on Thursday night and the second performance will be at the Oakland Cemetery on Saturday afternoon. The Gravediggers Tour will feature six prominent early Forest Citians. Riley Lewis is a member of the Winnebago Historical Society Board and talked about the cast.

Lewis talked about the others that are featured on the tour.

The people that choose to attend the Thursday night event at First Baptist Church will see a virtual powerpoint presentation.

The people that choose to attend the Saturday event will see not only re-enactments but also where the Civil War-era soldiers are buried in Oakland Cemetery.

Furthermore, Lewis says those who attend on Thursday night will have the opportunity to meet ancestors from the founder of Forest City.

Lewis says the people will be able to park east of the cemetery if they are attending the Saturday event.

Refreshments will be available after both of the performances and attendees will be able to visit with the re-enactors. Tickets are available for $10 in advance at MBT, TSB, Hy-Vee, and the Forest City Farmers Coop. Tickets will be $12 at the door. In the event of rain on Saturday afternoon, the event will be moved to the First Baptist Church.