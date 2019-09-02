Warrior Men’s Golf Cards A Good Start

HAM LAKE, Minn. – It was a good start to the season for the Warrior men’s golf team this weekend. The Warriors played the first round of the Augsburg Fall Invitational on Saturday at Majestic Oaks Golf Club.

After one round, the Warriors found themselves in contention for a top finish. Waldorf shot 17-over (305), putting the Warriors into a tie for fourth place as a team, and just eight shots off the tournament lead. Manuel Zorrilla led the Waldorf team effort, shooting a 2-over 74 to tie him for seventh. Mitch Anderson, playing as an individual, drove himself into title contention after a 1-over 73, which had him tied for third, one shot off the lead.

The Warriors played the final round on Sunday and started slow, but rebounded for a sixth-place finished. On day two the Warriors carded a 314 for a two day total of 619, 47-over.

“We got off to a slow start on Sunday which made catching up with the leaders more difficult,” Waldorf head coach Mark Clouse said. “Great to see our new guys make significant contributions to the team score,” he added. “We have a good vibe to begin the season and I am excited to see how well we can play.”

Cole Ruckman, a sophomore transfer from Sauk Valley Community College, shot back-to-back rounds of 4-over 76 to finish tied for 10th at 8-over 152 for the Warriors and lead the Waldorf.

Mitch Anderson, Nathan Sogard and Aaron Fleming all played as individuals and finished tied for 41st, 69th and 71st, respectively.

Alex Kubik of Nebraska Wesleyan won the individual championship by four shots as he shot a 5-under 67 on Sunday and finished the 36-hole tournament at 4-under 140 (73-67). The Warrior men’s golf team returns to action next weekend at the Klocke Family Classic hosted by Mount Mercy where the Waldorf women’s golf team also will make its season debut.

Mike Stetson,Waldorf University Sports Information Director contributed to this story.

