Waldorf Men’s Soccer Falls to Briar Cliff

In the midst of a seven-game road trip to start the season, the Waldorf men’s soccer team ran into a determined foe in Briar Cliff on Monday. The Chargers jumped up early and never let up, topple Waldorf, 5-0. Looking for their first win in just their third contest of the season, Briar Cliff (1-1-1 overall) scored with just 4 minutes, 56 gone in the game.

The Warriors (2-2-1), playing their fifth game on the road in less than two weeks, couldn’t regroup. Down just 6-4 in shots in the first half, Waldorf couldn’t find the back of the net. Briar Cliff added two second-half goals to their three first-half goals in the win. Waldorf was outshot 11-6 in the game.

The “Road Warriors” continue a seven-game opening stretch away from home on Sunday as they travel to the east side of Des Moines for a tussle with Grand View.

Mike Stetson, Waldorf University Sports Information Director contributed to this story.

Do you have a story idea? Contact KIOW Sports Director Zarren Egesdal