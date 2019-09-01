Waldorf Women’s Soccer Collects First Win

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – The Waldorf women’s soccer team scored win No. 1 on the season thanks to some quick-strike offense. Both Waldorf and Morningside came into the contest winless, but it was the Warriors who came out victorious.

An early goal set the tone for the Warriors, and a quick response lifted them to a 2-1 win on the road over host Morningside on Saturday.

The duo of Bonnie (Zuniga) and Heather (Kolona)had the goals for the Warriors (1-3-0 overall) as Zuniga scored just 4 minutes, 38 seconds into the game. The host Mustangs (0-4-0) pushed hard in the opening half, looking to even the game, outshooting Waldorf 11-6 in the first 45 minutes.

Morningside eventually did even the score in the 42nd minute, but it only remained tied for 1 minute and 7 seconds.

Responding quickly to the Mustang’s goal, Kolona broke the tie and gave Waldorf the game-winner with 2:14 left until halftime.

“After losing the lead we could’ve easily crumbled; we stayed composed and quickly took that lead back,” said Warrior coach, Lugo Arenas.

Once back in front, the Warriors held off the Mustangs as Sara Rodriguez made one save in the second half in relief of Chloe Bailey, who earned the win in goal playing the first half and making four saves.

The first victory for Waldorf this season, the team now looks to build on that momentum when it plays at Clarke on Tuesday.

“Our freshman have matured tremendously and adapted to the pace of the college game, the ladies deserved this win,” Arenas said.

Mike Stetson, Waldorf Univerity Sports Information Director contributed.

