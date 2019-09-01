Waldorf Football Starts Promising Season With a Win

Forest City, Iowa – The Waldorf Warriors kicked off the 2019 football season on the right foot in front of a capacity crowd at Bolstorff Field Saturday night. It was Waldorf’s 2019 community night so along with the football, there was plenty of other fun activities. This was the fourth straight year that Waldorf has opened with Briar Cliff University, the Chargers clobbered the Warriors a year ago. Coming into last night, Briar Cliff held a 1-4 series advantage. The two teams played each other for the first time in 2010.

The Warriors notched the games first points with 45-seconds left in the first quarter, Waldorf QB Hilton Joesph tossed a pass to Cameron Newsome for the 4-yard score. With that, the Warriors and Chargers moved to the 2nd quarter. Less than 2 minutes into that quarter, Joesph fumbled on the Waldorf 15 recovered by Briar Cliff, 4 plays later, its 7-7. The 2nd quarter scoring wasn’t done just yet. Following a 26-yard Charger field-goal, the Warriors would find the end zone one more time. Joseph capped off a 4 play, 60-yard drive with a 10-yard rush, Waldorf would take that 14-10 lead into the locker room.

Halftime would bring more entertainment for the 1,257 fans in attendance, who were enjoying a beautiful night at Bolstorff Field.

Following a James Jackson pick with 9:48 in the fourth quarter and a Warrior drive, which started at the Briar Cliff 14 and ended at the Briar Cliff 11, Waldorf kicker Slater Gifford split the uprights with a 27-yard field gold; Waldorf 17 Briar Cliff 10. Gifford would get another chance with 4:43 to play, but it was blocked by MJ Montgomery and recovered by BC. Waldorf made a defensive stop and was able to bleed the clock down, Briar Cliff did get the last chance with 4 seconds remaining to no avail. Again, the Warrior defense had held strong, “Our defense continued to bail us out all night: Super happy with the way our defense played, said head coach Josh Littrell, following the win.

The Warriors promising season starts with a win, but the offense isn’t where coach Littrell would like them, “tonight it wasn’t pretty on offense, too many mistakes on simple things.” Waldorf is now 2-4 all-time against Briar Cliff and 1-0 this season. Things don’t get easier for the Warriors as they travel to #24 Dordt next Saturday, “We’ve got to get back to work on Monday and get ready for Dordt,” Littrell said.

Game Leaders

Passing

WALDORF –

Hilton Joseph 15-27 148 yards 1 TD 1 INT

BRIAR CLIFF –

Preston Mulliga 19-45 181 yards 0 TD 3 INT

Rushing

WALDORF –

Larry Whitfield 20 rushes 112 yards 5.6 average 38 long

BRIAR CLIFF –

Greg Henry 28 rushes 128 yards 4.6 average 21 long 1 TD

Receiving

WALDORF –

Samuel Huntley 4 catches 54 yards

Seth Oakes 3 catches 40 yards

Jerkevan Harrel 3 catches 25 yards

BRIAR CLIFF –

Khamren Davenpo 6 catches 62 yards

Elijah Brown 4 catches 53 yards

Rashad Brown 4 catches 40 yards

Quotes provided by Mike Stetson, Waldorf University Sports Information Director.

Do you have a story idea? Contact KIOW Sports Director, Zarren Egesdal 641-585-1073 or zarren@coloffmedia.com

photo credit – Mark Esquivel for Waldorf Athletics