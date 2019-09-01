SUNDAY TALK: Ernst on the Issues

U. S. Senator Joni Ernst held a town hall meeting at the Garner Hayfield Ventura Community High School on Thursday night. During the meeting, she was asked about drug pricing, gun control, and foreign trade. The conversations generally came down to what Congress or President Trump were going to do about the problems.

Ernst then took a moment to visit with KIOW News Director A. J. Taylor on these issues in our Sunday Talk. We first asked about the trade issue with the Chinese. Was the United States or more specifically President Trump partially at fault for the current state of things?