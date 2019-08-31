Waldorf Splits First Day at Bulldog Bash

Seward, Neb – Friday was day 1 of the Bulldog Bash here, hosted by Concordia University (Neb). Waldorf will play four games over the two-day event, they played two yesterday and will play two more today.

The Warriors (4-1) started the day taking on Bethany (Kan.) in their first match. The Warriors made quick work of the Swedes (3-3), winning in straight sets. The first set was a back and fourth contest with 8 different ties. The Warriors largest lead was 6 points, Waldorf won 27-25. The second set was much of the same, again Waldorf had the biggest lead at 6, but this time the set hosted 18 different ties. Waldorf would finally be able to pull away in the end 25-20. The Warriors stayed alive in the third set to win it 25-22; taking the match 3-0. The match lasted 1 hour and 17 minutes and was witnessed by 65 people.

The win would give Waldorf Volleyball its best start in recent recorded history at 4-0. Along with the 4-0 record, the Warriors had only dropped three sets all season heading into its toughest test of the year.

The second match of the day for the Warriors was against the host school, Concordia (Neb.) The Bulldogs were picked to finished 8th in the Great Plains Athletic Conference in the preseason rankings. The Bulldogs, going against the polls, have been dominate so far this season. They defeated Waldorf in straight sets, 17-25,12-25,23-25, Concordia moves to 5-0 all straight set wins.

Waldorf plays two more games at the Bulldog Bash today; Benedictine at 11 a.m., then finishing up their weekend against Briar Cliff at 1 p.m.

Do you have a story idea? Contact KIOW Sports Director, Zarren Egesdal 641-585-1073 or zarren@coloffmedia.com