Volleyball Scores from 8/31/19

A few local teams were in action on the final day of August. Below you will find scores from the games that have been reported.

Bishop Garrigan 2 PAC 1 (21-17,12-21, 15-8)

Charles City 2 Mason City 0 (21-4, 22-20)

Southeast Valley 2 Bishop Garrigan 1 (21-16, 13-21, 11-15)

Webster City 2 Bishop Garrigan 0 (21-15, 21-12)

Clear Lake 2 Belmond-Klemme 0 (21-15, 21-12)

Clear Lake 2 South Hamilton 1 (17-21, 21-17, 15-11)

Clear Lake 2 Harris Lake Park 0 (21-8, 21-6)

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 2 Clear Lake 0 (21-12, 21-18)

Clear Lake 2 Eagle Grove 0 (21-3, 21-8)

North Butler 2 Clear Lake 0 (21-18, 21-11)

Mason City 2 Decorah 1 (24-22, 10-21, 15-12)

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 2 North Butler 0 (21-11, 21-12)

IC Liberty 2 Mason City 0 (21-11, 21-7)

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 2 Harris Lake Park 0 (21-4, 21-11)

Belmond-Klemme 2 Harris Lake Park 0 (21-17, 21-17)

Harris Lake Park 2 Eagle Grove 0 (21-6, 21-7)

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 2 South Hamilton 0 (21-6, 21-10)

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 2 Eagle Grove 0 (21-1, 21-6)

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 2 Belmond-Klemme 0 (21-3, 21-8)

Mason City 2 Iowa Falls-Alden 1 (23-21,16-21,15-11)

This list is updated as scores are reported.