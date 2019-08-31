Not Everyone Agrees on the Long Range Winter Forecast

While there’s much buzz about the Farmers’ Almanac forecast which predicts Iowa’s winter ahead will be colder and snowier than normal, not everyone is convinced. Meteorologist Brooke Hagenhoff, in the National Weather Service’s Johnston office, says for starters, there’s no solid indication that temperatures will be exceptionally frigid.

While the Farmers’ Almanac predicts heavy snow for Iowa and the region, especially in late January, Hagenhoff says National Weather Service forecast models don’t show anything significant ahead.

While the National Weather Service uses a series of computer models for its long-range forecasts, the Farmers’ Almanac relies on a formula created in 1818 based on things like tides, sunspots and the position of the planets. Still, Almanac officials say they’re accurate 80% to 85% of the time.