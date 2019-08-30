Crops Could Use a Little More Heat Say Experts

The air conditioners are off and the windows are open as we’ve been enjoying mild temperatures in the last several weeks. Iowa State University extension crop specialist, Joel DeJong says things are great for people, but the crops need some more heat to get things growing.

He says the soybeans are starting to mature.

But the overall progress of the beans has them nowhere near getting ready to turn color.

DeJong says the forecast for cooler than normal temperatures won’t help.

DeJong says in his northwest Iowa area the corn needs more heat to get it to mature before the first hard freeze ends the growing season.

He says corn in other areas will really have a tough time beating the frost.

DeJong says he expects to see mediocre yields in northwest Iowa for both corn and soybeans.