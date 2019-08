It began as a one-room schoolhouse in Liberty Province, but like most schoolhouses in the area, it was abandoned in favor of the larger, more modern schools and districts. Unlike those schoolhouses, it survived and 22 years ago, was moved to its present site in Kanawha near the community pool.

Much of the history has been preserved and now it will be opened on Labor Day for public tours. KIOW’s Roger Tveiten has the details.