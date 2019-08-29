Forest City Road Construction is Progressing

Sidewalk reconstruction continues in Forest City. Contractors are working on West J Street and are expected to work north until they complete work on O St. Driveways remaining to be done along this route will be poured back at the same time. Expect temporary lane closures at intersections and or driveways when this work begins. Sidewalk reconstruction work will be performed on J Street, N Street, O Street, M Street, and Forest Ave.

Concrete paving on South 11th Street between West J Street and West G Street is in progress and may be completed by the end of this week or early next week. Everyone should expect this portion of the road to be closed until the end of next week. There will be no access to the Fine Arts loading dock until the end of next week.

Grading for street paving work on North M Street between Clark St. and North 4th St. is underway. Paving is expected to begin this week. North N Street between North Clark Street and North 4th Street has been paved. Driveway and sidewalk reconstruction is expected to begin this week. Expect East M Street to be closed for at least two more weeks. N Street may be opened to through traffic by the end of next week.