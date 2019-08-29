David Askvig, 65, of Clarion passed away Tuesday, August 28, 2019 at the Iowa Specialty Hospital in Clarion.

Funeral services for David Askvig will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion, with Pastor Warren Curry officiating.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion, and will continue an hour prior to services on Wednesday.

