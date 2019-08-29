Britt Draft Horse Show Returns This Weekend

The Britt Draft Horse Show returns to the Hancock County District Fairgrounds Friday through Sunday. The award-winning event is now in its 38th year. Hancock County District Fair Chairman Randy Hiscocks is excited about this year’s edition.

Many think of this event as a showcase of talented horses and drivers. It is, in fact, a serious competition between teams from around the country according to Hiscocks. This year, the line up is full of incredible talent.

The points are based on the six-horse hitch classes. The event runs two six-horse hitch classes. The winner of one of the classes wins 18 points. If a team wins both classes, they can accumulate 36 points.

Those are not the only classes competing in the weekend event.

The Britt Draft Horse Show normally draws a large crowd throughout the weekend. Tickets are $2 for the Friday night show and $10 for the Saturday and Sunday shows.