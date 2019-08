Zackary Brandt of Forest City, had his probation revoked on his convictions for “Domestic Abuse Assault,” an aggravated misdemeanor; “Burglary in the 3rd Degree,” an aggravated misdemeanor; “Theft in the 3rd Degree,” an aggravated misdemeanor, and “Operation without Owner’s Consent,” an aggravated misdemeanor. Brandt was sentenced to serve a total of 725 days in jail to be served in the custody of the Department of Correctional Services.