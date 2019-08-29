Boy Scouts to Hold Area Recruitment

The Boy Scouts of America, now known as Scouts BSA, are looking to add to their numbers in the area with a recruitment week September 8th through the 14th. The program is open to all children, boys, and girls who are interested in learning about a number of different skills ranging from archery to woodworking.

Jenni Stevenson with Scouting USA explains what is entailed in the recruitment night and the days following that.

The camp will take place on September 28th and will give an introduction to the world of Scouting.

In February of 2019, Scouts BSA began admitting young girls into the packs and troops. All requirements for badges, special awards, and skill awards remained the same. On recruitment nights, families will learn about the opportunities that are presented to all members of Scouts BSA.

Those who are interested in learning more about Scouts BSA or want to find a local pack or troop should call Stevenson at (641) 512-1641.