NSAA Cross Country Preseason Poll Released

FOREST CITY, Iowa – The Final NSAA Coaches’ Preseason poll for the fall season has been released.

The Waldorf women’s cross country team earned 23 points in the poll and landed in the 4th spot. Defending champion Dickinson State earned all six first-place votes cast by the coaches and is the favorite to win the NSAA title with 42 points. Valley City State (33) and Dakota State (32) were picked second and third with a one-point difference between the programs, then came Waldorf, followed by Viterbo (18) fifth, Bellevue (13) sixth, and Presentation (7) seventh.

The Waldorf men landed on the other side of the halfway mark. The Warrior cross country team received 19 points in the Coaches’ Poll to land at No. 5. Defending men’s champion Dakota State was picked to repeat as champion, garnering all six first-place votes and 42 points, while Dickinson State (34) was picked to place second, Valley City State (30) third, Viterbo 22 points fourth, Waldorf fifth, Bellevue (14) in sixth, and Presentation (7) in seventh.

The Waldorf cross country teams begin their season on Sept. 7, racing at the John Kurtt Invitational hosted by Wartburg in Waverly, Iowa.

NSAA Coaches’ Preseason Men’s Cross Country Poll

Rank School Points

Note: First-place votes in parenthesis

1 Dakota State (6) 42

2 Dickinson State 34

3 Valley City State 30

4 Viterbo 22

5 Waldorf 19

6 Bellevue 14

7 Presentation 7

NSAA Coaches’ Preseason Women’s Cross Country Poll

Rank School Points

Note: First-place votes in parenthesis

1 Dickinson State (6) 42

2 Valley City State 33

3 Dakota State 32

4 Waldorf 23

5 Viterbo 18

6 Bellevue 13

7 Presentation 7

Mike Stetson, Waldorf University Sports Information Director, contributed to this story.

