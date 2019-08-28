King to Host Town Hall Meeting in Eagle Grove

Congressman Steve King announced that he will be hosting a town hall meeting in Wright County on Wednesday, September 4. The town hall is open to the public.

The Wright County town hall will be held in Eagle Grove, IA at Eagle Grove Memorial Hall located at 200 South Park Avenue. The town hall will run from Noon-1:00 PM Central.

King has pledged to hold a town hall in each of the 39 counties in the 4th Congressional District this year, and, as scheduled, this town hall will be the 35th King will have hosted in the district since January.