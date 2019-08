U.S. Senator Joni Ernst announced she will hold a town hall meeting in Kossuth County as part of her 99 County Tour for 2019.

The meeting will take place on Friday at the Algona High School Performing Arts Center at 600 South Hale Street in Algona.

Senator Ernst said she looks forward to hearing from constituents in the area about the issues most important to them. This town hall meeting is open to the public.