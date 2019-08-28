Citizens Prompt Discussion on a Possible Ditch Inspector for Winnebago County

It has been a question in the back of the minds of residents in area drainage districts and on that of the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors. Is there a need for a Drainage District Ditch Inspector? In Minnesota, drainage district projects are supervised and inspected by ditch inspectors who make sure the project is followed according to specifications with no additional unnecessary work done.

In the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, residents reiterated the question again, stating that they believe unnecessary work is being done and extra charges are added to the final bill.

Doug Harmon asked the county supervisors if there was a way to monitor ditch clean ups and improvements.

Although no drainage project has been cited by the county as having inflated work or bid pricing tacked onto the project, Harmon said that he experienced the problem first hand.

The supervisors agreed that the idea of a ditch inspector was a good idea. Supervisor Mike Stensrud made his point on the issue.

At this time, no specific date has been set for discussion on the creation and hiring of a ditch inspector for the county.