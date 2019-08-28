Cheryl Hanna, 71, of Garner passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at MercyOne Medical Center – North Iowa in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Friday, August 30, 2019 at the United Methodist Church in Garner with Rev. Mike Shaffer officiating. Following the service her body will be cremated. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 P.M., Thursday at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., in Garner and will resume one hour prior to services at the church.

Memorials may be directed to the Cheryl Hanna Memorial Fund.