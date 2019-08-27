Winnebago Board to Continue Hearing on Drainage District 18.

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 9 am with a discussion on an improvement project for drainage. The public hearing for Drainage District 18, Laterals 11, 12, 13, and 29 were suspended until further pricing information and clarification on the project could be researched further. The hearing will be continued this morning pending all requested information has been obtained. If the board and concerned residents are satisfied with the information, the board may vote to move forward with the project.

Another drainage matter involves the reclassification of Drainage District 84. Here, the Auditors Office has determined the levies are incorrect and is requesting the board hire an engineer to re-evaluate the district for proper levy amounts. The board may vote to hire an engineer in today’s meeting.

The board will then turn its attention to secondary road issues. Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders is scheduled to return and discuss the current state of the roads and give project updates. There will also be a discussion on the proposed purchase of used equipment for the department.

At 10 am, John Cook from the U. S. Census Bureau will address the board on details surrounding the upcoming 2020 Census.