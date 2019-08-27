Waldorf Outside Hitter, Kyra Platzek Named “Attacker of the Week”

The Waldorf University Volleyball team has been off to a hot start in the early part of the season. The Warriors have won their first three games for the first time since 2008.

One key to the success has been Senior, outside hitter, Kyra Platzek. Platzek’s play hasn’t gone unnoticed, she was selected by the North Star Athletic Association (NSAA) as conference Attacker-of-the-Week. The NSAA announced the selection yesterday along with Setter-of-the-Week and Defender-of-the-Week. This is the second edition of the NSAA weekly awards so far this fall.

Platzek is a 5’ 10”, outside hitter from Ridgeland, Wis. and played for Barron High School. Platzek averaged 4.3 kills per set and hit .240 as Waldorf kicked off their 2019 season with a 3-0 record. She smashed a total of 44 kills during the Roosevelt (lll.) tournament, including a match-high of 26 kills in a 3-2 victory over Lincoln (Ill.). She also had 18 kills against Roosevelt. Platzek also had three service aces, ten digs and nine blocks (1 solo, 8 assists) for the week.