KIOW is giving away a pair of tickets to the Minnesota Renaissance Festival! Find our staff members hanging out in your community, give the code word we tell you on the air, and get your tickets. It’s that simple! Just like Kristene Petersen, who found Karl at MBT Bank in Forest City on August 27th! We’ll be throughout Winnebago and Hancock counties over the next couple of weeks, so find KIOW and get tickets to the Minnesota Renaissance Festival!